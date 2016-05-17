版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Madalena qtrly loss per share $0.01

May 16 Madalena

* Qtrly loss per share $0.01

* Madalena announces Q1 2016 results

