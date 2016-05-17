BRIEF-Tesla Exploration continues to report as going concern

May 16 Tesla Exploration Ltd
* Qtrly loss per basic share $1.11
* Delays of significant projects in Africa and UK have
worsened company's outlook for 2016
* Says continues to face many challenges in its attempt to
maintain its operations and improve its financial stability
* Visibility into near term demand is limited and Tesla
continues to seek ways to reduce costs & increase flexibility
from its lender
* Continues to report as going concern, contemplating assets
to be realized, liabilities discharged in normal course of
business as they come due
* Tesla reports 2016 first quarter results and provides
update on credit facilities and going concern
* Q1 revenue fell 32 percent to c$17.8 million
