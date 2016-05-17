版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 15:23 BJT

BRIEF-Avcorp Qtrly loss per share $0.04

May 17 Avcorp Industries Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.04

* Avcorp announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue c$35.35 million versus c$15.66 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐