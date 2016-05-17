BRIEF-Recon Technology Q3 revenue fell 77.3 percent to RMB 4.5 million

BRIEF-Syngenta Chairman says still confident ChemChina deal will go through -BBG TV
Jan 17 Syngenta Chairman Demaré tell Bloomberg TV
May 17 Recon Technology Ltd
* Q3 net loss to shareholders was rmb 9.6 million ( $1.5 million ), or rmb 1.66 ($0.26) per diluted share
* Qtrly adjusted net loss attributable to recon $0.18 per diluted share
* Recon technology, ltd. Reports fiscal year 2016 third quarter financial results
* Q3 revenue fell 77.3 percent to rmb 4.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
SEATTLE, Jan 17 Boeing Co said its chief executive will meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday at Trump Tower in New York to discuss its Air Force One presidential jumbo jet based on the Boeing 747 airliner.
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Morgan Stanley's wealth management business signed deals with 10 new digital partners last year, Chief Executive James Gorman said during a call on Tuesday with analysts to discuss the bank's fourth-quarter earnings.