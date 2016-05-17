版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二

BRIEF-Avino Q1 revenue fell 36 percent to c$2,752 billion

May 17 Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd

* Q1 consolidated all-in sustaining cash cost of $8.22 versus $10.09 per silver equivalent ounce

* Avino reports q1 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 36 percent to c$2,752 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

