2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Digital Realty prices common stock offering at $96.00 per share

May 17 Digital Realty Trust Inc :

* Says public offering of 12.5 million common shares priced at $96.00 per share

* Digital realty prices common stock offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749-1130)

