BRIEF-Bone Therapeutics announces further positive efficacy in ALLOB trial

May 17 Bone Therapeutics SA :

* Announces further positive efficacy in ALLOB Phase I/IIA delayed-union fracture trial

* Seven out of eight patients met primary endpoints Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

