版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 15:46 BJT

BRIEF-Constellation, subsidiaries implement debt restructuring via voluntary chapter 11 filing

May 17 Constellation Enterprises Llc

* Subsidiaries included in filing and will continue to operate uninterrupted, with exception of columbus castings

* Columbus castings which will temporarily halt production during this process as it pursues a sale of business

* Constellation enterprises llc and its subsidiaries implement debt restructuring; facilitated via voluntary chapter 11 filing Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

