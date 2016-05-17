BRIEF-Children's Place posts Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.33/share

May 17 Childrens Place Inc :
* Children's Place reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.33
* Qtrly net sales $419.4 million versus $404.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $417.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On a constant currency basis, Q1 net sales were $421.6
million, a 4.1% increase, compared to net sales of $404.9
million in Q1 of 2015
* Comparable retail sales increased 5.1% in Q1 of 2016
* Sees Q2 2016 adjusted loss per share $0.22 to $0.30
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q2 guidance assumes a comparable retail sales increase of
1% to 2%
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $4.17 to $4.27
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.53 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.09, revenue view $1.75
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Increases fiscal 2016 adjusted EPS guidance to $4.17 to
$4.27, versus previous guidance of $4.00 to $4.10
* Says fiscal 2016 guidance assumes a positive low single
digit increase in comparable retail sales for fiscal year 2016
