BRIEF-NQ Mobile enters into definitive agreement for FL Mobile divestment

May 17 Nq Mobile Inc
* NQ Mobile enters into a definitive agreement for the FL
Mobile divestment
* Company will receive all cash for FL Mobile Divestment
consisting of RMB880.0 million from Dr. Shi
* Shenzhen Prince will acquire 64.87% equity interest in FL
Mobile beneficially owned by company for a cash consideration of
RMB3,243.5 million
* Transaction values entire FL Mobile business at RMB5
billion
* Shenzhen Prince plans to fund transaction by equity
financing and entered into share subscription agreements with
potential investors
* Shenzhen Prince will purchase remaining equity interest in
FL Mobile held by Shi and Jinxin Hengrui by issuing common stock
to them
* Will receive all cash for FL Mobile divestment from Shi
for sale of 22.0% equity interest in FL Mobile
* Will receive 95% of cash consideration within 10 days of
closing of such equity financing and remaining 5% of
consideration
* Will receive RMB656.5 million from Jinxin Hengrui for sale
of 13.13% equity interest in FL mobile
