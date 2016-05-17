BRIEF-Catalyst Pharmaceuticals announces reduction in workforce

May 17 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Announces reduction in workforce as part of operating
expense management plan
* Reducing its workforce by approximately 30%
* Expects to complete reduction in workforce immediately
* Reduction in workforce affects employees from Catalyst's
commercial team
* Believe currently available resources will be sufficient
to complete development of and refile NDA for firdapse for lems,
cms
* Reduction in workforce is part of ongoing efforts to
conserve cash to complete requirements for NDA submission of
Firdapse
