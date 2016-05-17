版本:
BRIEF-Essetifin announces acquisition of additional shares of Fennec Pharma and filing of its early warning report

May 17 Essetifin S.P.A.

* Acquired through second closing of non-brokered private placement 1.5 million common shares in capital of fennec pharmaceuticals

* Essetifin announces acquisition of additional shares of fennec pharmaceuticals and filing of its early warning report Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

