BRIEF-Cree says new XSP HO series delivers 25 pct performance increase

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Cree Inc
* New Cree XSP HO series delivers breakthrough 25 percent performance increase, enabling new applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)