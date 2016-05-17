版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 21:58 BJT

BRIEF-Cree says new XSP HO series delivers 25 pct performance increase

May 17 Cree Inc

* New Cree XSP HO series delivers breakthrough 25 percent performance increase, enabling new applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐