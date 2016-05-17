BRIEF-Document Security Systems posts Q1 loss of $0.01/share

May 17 Document Security Systems Inc :

* Document Security Systems Inc announces 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Revenue for Q1 of 2016 increased 27% to $4.3 million from $3.4 million in same year-ago quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)