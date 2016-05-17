版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 22:01 BJT

BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals enters into exclusive distribution and supply agreement

May 17 Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Intends to commercialize HPC in near term

* ANI Pharmaceuticals enters into exclusive distribution and supply agreement for hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection usp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

