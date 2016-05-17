版本:
BRIEF-Elephant Talk posts Q1 loss of $0.03/share

May 17 Elephant Talk Communications Corp :

* Elephant Talk reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $3.3 million versus $5.0 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

