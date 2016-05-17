BRIEF-Target names Jason Goldberger as chief digital officer and president

May 17 Target Corp

* Jason Goldberger will assume newly created role of chief digital officer and president, Target.com

* Tritton joins target from Nordstrom, where he was executive vice president and president of Nordstrom Product Group

* Target names Mark Tritton executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)