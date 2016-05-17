版本:
BRIEF-Nevada Energy Metals agrees to joint venture on Clayton Valley project, Nevada

May 17 Nevada Energy Metals Inc

* Agrees to joint venture on Clayton Valley project, Nevada

* Agreed to grant 1074654 Nevada Ltd an option to buy 70 percent interest in BFF-1 Clayton Valley property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

