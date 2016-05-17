BRIEF-Nevada Energy Metals agrees to joint venture on Clayton Valley project, Nevada

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Nevada Energy Metals Inc
* Agrees to joint venture on Clayton Valley project, Nevada
* Agreed to grant 1074654 Nevada Ltd an option to buy 70 percent interest in BFF-1 Clayton Valley property
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)