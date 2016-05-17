版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 22:08 BJT

BRIEF-Erdene names Anna Biolik and David Mosher as nominees to its board

May 17 Erdene Resource Development Corp :

* Erdene names Anna biolik and David Mosher as nominees to its board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

