版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 22:24 BJT

BRIEF-Mediagrif to acquire Advanced Software Concepts Inc.

May 17 (Reuters) -

* Mediagrif to acquire Advanced Software Concepts Inc

* Deal for $18,5 mln

* Mediagrif will be integrating contract management capabilities to its e-procurement platforms, MERX and BidNet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐