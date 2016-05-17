版本:
BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc prices EUR600 mln senior notes offering

May 17 Nasdaq Inc :

* Nasdaq Inc prices 600,000,000 senior notes offering

* Priced a public offering of EUR 600 million aggregate principal amount of euro-denominated 1.75 pct senior notes due 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

