BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences provides update on '135 IPR

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Coherus Biosciences Inc
* Coherus Biosciences provides update on '135 IPR
* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Received favorable decision from Us Patent and Trademark Office instituting co's petition for inter partes review of Abbvie's U.S. Patent 8,889,135
* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Says "Confident that this will lead to a final decision nullifying '135 patent"
* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Abbvie's U.S. Patent directed to dosing regimen in which 40 MG of Humira administered subcutaneously every 13 to 15 days to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)