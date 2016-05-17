BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences provides update on '135 IPR

May 17 Coherus Biosciences Inc

* Coherus Biosciences provides update on '135 IPR

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Received favorable decision from Us Patent and Trademark Office instituting co's petition for inter partes review of Abbvie's U.S. Patent 8,889,135

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Says "Confident that this will lead to a final decision nullifying '135 patent"

* Coherus Biosciences Inc - Abbvie's U.S. Patent directed to dosing regimen in which 40 MG of Humira administered subcutaneously every 13 to 15 days to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis