BRIEF-PSI says CFO Lewis to assume operational responsibilities as COO resigns

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Power Solutions International Inc :
* PSI announces executive management changes
* Eric Cohen will no longer serve as company's chief operating officer
* In interim, Michael Lewis, chief financial officer, will assume operational responsibilities with support of management
* Conducts a search for next permanent chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)