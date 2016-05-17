版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 17日 星期二 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-PSI says CFO Lewis to assume operational responsibilities as COO resigns

May 17 Power Solutions International Inc :

* PSI announces executive management changes

* Eric Cohen will no longer serve as company's chief operating officer

* In interim, Michael Lewis, chief financial officer, will assume operational responsibilities with support of management

* Conducts a search for next permanent chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐