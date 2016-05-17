BRIEF-Martin Davis appointed to South State Corp Board

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 South State Corp
* Davis will begin his board service term at July 2016 board meeting and will initially serve on risk and audit committees of board
* Martin B. Davis appointed to South State Corporation Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)