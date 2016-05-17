版本:
BRIEF-Martin Davis appointed to South State Corp Board

May 17 South State Corp

* Davis will begin his board service term at July 2016 board meeting and will initially serve on risk and audit committees of board

* Martin B. Davis appointed to South State Corporation Board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

