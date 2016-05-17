版本:
BRIEF-Hanesbrands announces offering of Euro-denominated notes

May 17 Hanesbrands Inc :

* Announces offering of Euro-denominated notes

* Indirect wholly-owned unit, Hanes Finance Luxembourg planning to offer EUR450 million amount of unsecured notes due 2024 in private offering

* To use net proceeds, cash on hand and future debt financings, to finance acquisitions of Champion Europe and Pacific Brands Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

