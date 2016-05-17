BRIEF-Hanesbrands announces offering of Euro-denominated notes

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 Hanesbrands Inc :
* Announces offering of Euro-denominated notes
* Indirect wholly-owned unit, Hanes Finance Luxembourg planning to offer EUR450 million amount of unsecured notes due 2024 in private offering
* To use net proceeds, cash on hand and future debt financings, to finance acquisitions of Champion Europe and Pacific Brands Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)