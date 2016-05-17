版本:
2016年 5月 17日

BRIEF-Leggett announces $0.02 dividend increase, annual meeting results

May 17 Leggett & Platt Inc

* Q2 dividend is $0.34 per share

* Leggett announces $.02 dividend increase and annual meeting results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

