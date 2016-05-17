BRIEF-Lending Club issues statement on DOJ subpoena

BRIEF-DBRS puts Fiat Chrysler under review after U.S. emissions accusations
* Credit ratings agency DBRS places the ratings of Fiat Chrysler under review with developing implications
May 17 LendingClub Corp:
* Lending Club issues statement on DOJ subpoena
* "Not surprised to receive a Department Of Justice subpoena in light of our public disclosures", focus of department on financial services
* Fully cooperating and has engaged in a productive and orderly dialogue through counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Citi retail services signs long-term credit card agreement with kawasaki
* Indexes down: Dow 0.33 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to open)