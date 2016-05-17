版本:
2016年 5月 18日

BRIEF-Lending Club issues statement on DOJ subpoena

May 17 LendingClub Corp:

* Lending Club issues statement on DOJ subpoena

* "Not surprised to receive a Department Of Justice subpoena in light of our public disclosures", focus of department on financial services

* Fully cooperating and has engaged in a productive and orderly dialogue through counsel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

