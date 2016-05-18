BRIEF-Connacher Oil and Gas Limited files for CCAA protection

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 17 Connacher Oil And Gas Ltd
* Connacher Oil and Gas files for CCAA protection and receives order permitting interim financing of up to US$20 million
* Says during CCAA proceedings, it is expected that company's operations will continue uninterrupted
* There are no intended changes to management team or composition of board of directors of company
* Interim financing is expected to provide sufficient liquidity to support business of applicants during CCAA proceedings
* Obtained approval to initiate a sale and investment solicitation process to be conducted in conjunction with CCAA proceedings
* Connacher Oil and Gas limited files for CCAA protection and receives order permitting interim financing of up to US$20 million and initiation of sales and investment solicitation process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.