BRIEF-Macro Enterprises qtrly loss per share C$0.10

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 17 Macro Enterprises Inc
* Qtrly loss per share $0.10
* Says expects Q2 revenues to be materially less than its Q1 revenues
* Qtrly revenues $9.1 million versus $30.2 million
* Despite current operating margin deficiencies co expects to return to bottom line positive cash flow in second half of 2016
* "Company is anticipating a protracted slower period of business activity over next 12 to 18 months"
* All figures in c$
* Macro Enterprises Inc announces 2016 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue C$9.1 million
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.