BRIEF-Macro Enterprises qtrly loss per share C$0.10

May 17 Macro Enterprises Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.10

* Says expects Q2 revenues to be materially less than its Q1 revenues

* Qtrly revenues $9.1 million versus $30.2 million

* Despite current operating margin deficiencies co expects to return to bottom line positive cash flow in second half of 2016

* "Company is anticipating a protracted slower period of business activity over next 12 to 18 months"

* Macro Enterprises Inc announces 2016 first quarter results

* All figures in C$

