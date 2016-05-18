版本:
BRIEF-Western Refining announces new senior secured term loan

May 18 Western Refining Inc :

* Has launched syndication of a new senior secured term loan credit facility

* Principal amount of proposed term loan is expected to be $500 million, have a maturity of 7 years

* Term loan b-2 proceeds will be used to fund a portion of nti acquisition

* Western refining announces proposed new senior secured term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

