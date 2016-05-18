BRIEF-Lowe's says Q1 same store sales rose 7.3 percent

May 18 Lowe's Companies Inc
* Lowe's reports first quarter sales and earnings results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 sales $15.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $14.87 billion
* Q1 same store sales rose 7.3 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters
* Sees for 2016, total sales are expected to increase
approximately 6 percent, including 53 rd week
* Q1 results include an unrealized gain on a foreign
currency which increased pre-tax earnings for q1 by $0.11per
share
* Sees comparable sales are expected to increase
approximately 4 percent in fiscal year 2016
* Says diluted earnings per share of approximately $4.11 are
expected for fiscal year ending february 3, 2017
* Lowe's business outlook excludes impact of pending rona
acquisition
* Says 53 rd week is expected to increase total sales by
approximately 1.5 percent
