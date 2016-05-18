BRIEF-Macrogenics enters into agreement with Janssen to develop new dart molecule for treatment of cancer

May 18 Macrogenics Inc
* Says co will receive a $75 million upfront license fee
* May elect to fund a portion of late-stage development
costs in exchange for a U.S. and Canada profit share
* Macrogenics may elect to co-promote in United States
* Assuming successful development,commercialization, co
could receive up to an additional $665 million in
commercialization milestone payments
* Enters collaboration and license agreement with Janssen to
develop new dart molecule for treatment of cancer
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)