BRIEF-ICL Israel Chemicals posts Q1 earnings of $0.05/share

BRIEF-BEUTEL, GOODMAN & CO REPORTS 14.12 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS
* REPORTS 14.12 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN MERUS LABS INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF DEC 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2iWQuA0) Further company coverage:
May 18 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd :
* ICL Israel Chemicals reports Q1 2016 results
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 sales fell 9.7 percent to $1.27 billion
* Qtrly adjusted EPS of approximately $0.07
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08, revenue view $1.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Company's lower sales in quarter is attributed primarily to a decrease in volumes sold and a drop in selling prices
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
* For 2016 and 2017, ICL's dividend payout ratio will comprise up to 50% of its adjusted annual net income
* Qtrly operating income was impacted by lower sales volumes and prices in fertilizers segment
* Says adjusted company's dividend policy
* Says to limit capital expenditures (excluding acquisitions) so as not to exceed $650 million a year in 2016 and 2017
* ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd qtrly potash production 1.4 million tonnes versus 834,000 tonnes
* "Potash market is adversely affected by delay of 2016 contracts with China, which is usually a trigger for other markets"
* "Weak sales to China and India also hurt potash business profit margins" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, Jan 23 Indiana and several environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy, citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion in future mine cleanup costs.
LIMA, Jan 23 The government of Peru said on Monday that it will not compensate an Odebrecht-led consortium for investments made in a $5 billion natural gas pipeline project after it rescinds the contract over a missed financing deadline.