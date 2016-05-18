BRIEF-Hormel Foods to buy Justin's specialty nut butter brand

May 18 Hormel Foods Corp :

* Hormel Foods announces acquisition of Justin's specialty nut butter brand

* Hormel foods corp says Justin's will continue operating out of their office in Boulder, Colo., as a subsidiary in company's grocery products segment

* Says Hormel Foods was advised by HT Capital Advisors. Piper Jaffray & Co. Was exclusive advisor to Justin's