BRIEF-Hormel Foods Q2 earnings per share $0.40

May 18 Hormel Foods Corp Qtrly Jennie
* Raising fiscal 2016 earnings guidance range from $1.50 to
$1.56 per share to $1.56 to $1.60 per share
* Qtrly grocery products operating profit up 21 percent;
volume down 1 percent; dollar sales up 1 percent
* O turkey store operating profit up 20 percent; volume down
5 percent; dollar sales down 4 percent
* Qtrly refrigerated foods operating profit up 13 percent;
volume up 3 percent; dollar sales up 7 percent
* Hormel foods corp qtrly specialty foods operating profit
up 74 percent; volume down 2 percent; dollar sales down 5
percent
* "we expect international to return to growth in back half
of fiscal 2016"
* During quarter, "excellent results in refrigerated foods
and grocery products were driven by favorable pork operating
margins"
* International segment was challenged by weak exports and
high pork costs in china
* Qtrly profit for refrigerated foods increased 13 percent;
including applegate, sales were up 7 percent during quarter
* Expect international segment to return to growth in back
half of 2016 led by export sales of spam family of
products,skippy peanut butter
* Qtrly jennie-o turkey store sales down 4 percent
reflecting volume shortfalls from impact of avian influenza in
fiscal 2015
* Hormel foods achieves record second quarter results and
raises fiscal 2016 guidance
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40
* Q2 sales $2.3 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.3 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
