BRIEF-Stock Yards Bancorp raises qtrly cash dividend to $0.18 per share

May 18 Stock Yards Bancorp Inc

* Raises its quarterly cash dividend 8% to $0.18 per share on a split-adjusted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

