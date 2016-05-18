BRIEF-Aveo Pharmaceuticals announces closing of private placement and amended term loan

May 18 Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Announces closing of private placement and amended term loan to fund pivotal Tivo 3 trial and combination PD-1 trial of tivozanib in renal cell cancer

* Entered into an amendment to its 2010 loan and security agreement with Hercules Capital Inc

* Pursuant to loan amendment, company borrowed an additional $5.0 million from Hercules

* If specified conditions are met, Aveo may borrow an additional tranche of $5.0 million from Hercules in first half of 2017

* If specified conditions are met, repayment of principal on Aveo's loans may be deferred to begin in 2018