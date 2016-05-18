版本:
BRIEF-Sypris Solutions reports Q1 loss per share $0.26

May 18 Sypris Solutions Inc

* Sypris reports first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.26

* Q1 revenue $26.9 million versus $37 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

