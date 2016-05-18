版本:
BRIEF-Crystal Peak Minerals announces entering subscription agreement for $5.35 mln private placement with EMR

May 18 Crystal Peak Minerals Inc

* Announces entering subscription agreement for $5.35 million private placement with EMR

* Deal for gross proceeds of approximately C$5.35 million

* Following close, EMR will increase holdings in Crystal Peak to about 84.8 million shares or about 43.8% of Crystal Peak's shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

