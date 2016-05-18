BRIEF-RR media reports revenue of $35.6 mln for the first quarter 2016

May 18 Rr Media Ltd

* Backlog to be delivered in next 12 months increased to $100 million, up from $76 million in q1 of 2015

* Rr media reports revenues of $35.6 million for the first quarter 2016

* Q1 earnings per share $0.07

* Q1 revenue rose 16.7 percent to $35.6 million