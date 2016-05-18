版本:
BRIEF-Cymbria to purchase, for cancellation, up to 1.4 mln non-voting, non-redeemable class A shares

May 18 Cymbria Corp

* Says to purchase for cancellation up to 1.4 million non-voting, non-redeemable class a shares

* Says shares representing 10% of cymbria's public float of shares as of may 6, 2016

* Cymbria corporation announces normal course issuer bid Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

