BRIEF-Health Canada authorizes ProMetic to proceed with PBI-4050 clinical trial

May 18 ProMetic Life Sciences Inc Says To Commence Clinical Trial Of Its Orally Active Anti

* Says to commence clinical trial of its orally active anti-fibrotic lead drug candidate, PBI-4050

* Phase 2 clinical trial of PBI-4050 to commence in Q2 2016 as planned

* Health Canada authorizes ProMetic to proceed with its PBI-4050 clinical trial in patients with cystic fibrosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)