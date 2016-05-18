版本:
BRIEF-Edap reports Q1 earnings per share of EUR 0.05

May 18 Edap First Quarter 2016 Revenue Increases 40% Year

* Over-Year to eur8.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share eur 0.05

* Q1 revenue $9.6 million versus $6.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

