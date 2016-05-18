版本:
BRIEF-ProQR reports Q1 loss per share of EUR 0.44

May 18 Proqr Therapeutics Nv

* Q1 loss per share eur 0.44

* Proqr announces results for the first quarter of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

