BRIEF-Group 1 Automotive sets qtrly cash dividend of $0.23/shr

May 18 Group 1 Automotive Inc

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share

* New dividend represents an increase of 4.5 percent, or $0.01 per share, from Q4 of 2015

* Group 1 Automotive increases quarterly cash dividend