BRIEF-Affimed Q1 loss per share Eur 0.25

May 18 Affimed NV

* Affimed reports financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 loss per share eur 0.25

* Q1 revenue eur 1.9 million versus i/b/e/s view eur 1.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view eur -0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

