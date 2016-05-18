版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Eltek posts Q1 loss of $0.04/share

May 18 Eltek Ltd :

* Eltek reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.04

* Q1 revenue $9.8 million versus $9.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐