BRIEF-Diana Shipping posts Q1 loss of $0.41/share

* Diana Shipping Inc reports financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.41

* Qtrly net loss attributed to common stockholders $32.8 million versus net loss of $12.2 million last year

* Time charter revenues were $30.8 million for Q1 of 2016, compared to $42.0 million for same period of 2015

* Q1 revenue view $28.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S