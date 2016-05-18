版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 18日 星期三 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Sirius XM Holdings intends to offer $750 mln of senior notes due 2026

May 18 Sirius XM Holdings Inc

* Intends to offer $750 million of senior notes due 2026

* Intends to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to repay all borrowings outstanding under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐