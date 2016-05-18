版本:
BRIEF-Ceapro Inc reports Q1 earnings per share $0.02

May 18 Ceapro Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue rose 137 percent to c$4.064 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

